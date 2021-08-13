Ardevora Asset Management LLP Has $72.36 Million Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,906 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,157 shares during the quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $72,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HD. Factorial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The Home Depot by 112,672.9% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 4,059,825 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,300,000 after buying an additional 4,056,225 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of The Home Depot by 117.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,738,001 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $835,775,000 after buying an additional 1,481,366 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of The Home Depot by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,190,230 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,721,069,000 after buying an additional 1,272,539 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of The Home Depot by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,979,376 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $604,204,000 after buying an additional 654,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of The Home Depot by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,595,128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,013,163,000 after buying an additional 572,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HD opened at $334.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $319.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.11. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $246.59 and a 52 week high of $345.69. The company has a market cap of $355.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

The Home Depot declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 54.86%.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HD shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $295.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $325.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.12.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

