Ardevora Asset Management LLP Sells 174,288 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP lessened its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 98.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,668 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 174,288 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in PayPal were worth $778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at about $243,000. BFT Financial Group LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 5.8% during the first quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Scharf Investments LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 74.4% in the first quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 5,111 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management bought a new stake in PayPal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $554,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its stake in PayPal by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 7,113 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

PYPL traded up $0.44 on Friday, hitting $275.03. The company had a trading volume of 35,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,838,384. The company’s fifty day moving average is $285.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $171.63 and a 12-month high of $310.16. The firm has a market cap of $323.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.97, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.81, for a total value of $2,768,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,031,593.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total transaction of $2,512,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,219,044.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,242 shares of company stock worth $14,101,189. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on PayPal from $300.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $313.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.74.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

