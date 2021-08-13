Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $77.00 to $85.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Ares Management traded as high as $74.05 and last traded at $74.05, with a volume of 6806 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.91.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ARES. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ares Management from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.71.

Get Ares Management alerts:

In other Ares Management news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 126,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total transaction of $6,925,105.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Antoinette Cook Bush acquired 5,106 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.79 per share, for a total transaction of $300,181.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 49.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Ares Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Ares Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its position in Ares Management by 174.2% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 883 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Management during the second quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.34. The stock has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.33 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $507.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.59 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 10.54%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 101.08%.

Ares Management Company Profile (NYSE:ARES)

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.