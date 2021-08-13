Arianee Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $73,009.00 (ARIA20)

Arianee (CURRENCY:ARIA20) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. Arianee has a market cap of $33.33 million and $73,009.00 worth of Arianee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arianee coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.29 or 0.00002773 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Arianee has traded up 12.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002152 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002192 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.80 or 0.00046882 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64.49 or 0.00138686 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.99 or 0.00152678 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003436 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,421.22 or 0.99835724 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.87 or 0.00855683 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Arianee

Arianee launched on May 16th, 2019. Arianee’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,844,281 coins. The Reddit community for Arianee is https://reddit.com/r/Arianee . Arianee’s official Twitter account is @ArianeeProject

According to CryptoCompare, “The Arianee project is an independent, participative – organization whose mission is to build a global standard for the digital certification of valuable objects by promoting and supporting the adoption of the Arianee protocol. Arianee is building perpetual relationships between brands and owners, made of trust, respect and transparency. It believes in giving the power back to consumers. It believes in openness and decentralization. “

Arianee Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arianee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arianee should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arianee using one of the exchanges listed above.

