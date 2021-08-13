Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of ARDS traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.85. The company had a trading volume of 59,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,448. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.25 million, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 0.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.06. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $8.50.

In related news, CEO Vu Truong purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.11 per share, for a total transaction of $25,550.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 18.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.10.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S.

