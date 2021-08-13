Arizona Gold (TSE:AZG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.10

Arizona Gold Corp. (TSE:AZG) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 7000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The company has a quick ratio of 8.58, a current ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 716.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$36.34 million and a PE ratio of -3.89.

About Arizona Gold (TSE:AZG)

Arizona Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the Copperstone gold project, which covers approximately 12,258 acres of surface area and mineral rights located in La Paz County, Arizona. The company was formerly known as Kerr Mines Inc and changed its name to Arizona Gold Corp.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Arizona Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arizona Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.