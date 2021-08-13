Arkadios Wealth Advisors Buys 2,296 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 8.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,044 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $6,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Arjuna Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000.

VTI remained flat at $$230.02 during trading on Friday. 68,466 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,977,291. The business’s 50-day moving average is $224.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.85 and a fifty-two week high of $230.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

