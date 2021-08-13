Arkadios Wealth Advisors Decreases Stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors cut its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,487 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $4,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 58.9% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $154,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the first quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the first quarter worth about $232,000.

Shares of NASDAQ LMBS traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.77. 2,618 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 918,523. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.89. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $50.69 and a twelve month high of $51.85.

