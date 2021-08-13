Arkadios Wealth Advisors Grows Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 24.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,236 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises about 0.6% of Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $4,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 12,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 12,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,445,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,781,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 94,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,718,000 after buying an additional 2,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elk River Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 182,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,563,000 after buying an additional 16,679 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $111.28. 100,966 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,363,818. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $66.74 and a 1 year high of $116.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $111.26.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

