Arkadios Wealth Advisors Raises Stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,532 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $2,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 73.7% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the first quarter worth about $89,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the first quarter worth about $186,000. Aspen Investment Management Inc purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the first quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 36.9% during the first quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 4,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF alerts:

Shares of FV stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.95. 98,417 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,566. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.95. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 52-week low of $32.46 and a 52-week high of $48.08.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.