Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Armata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,196.29% and a negative return on equity of 84.38%.

Shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $3.81. 2,908 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,863. Armata Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.56 and a 12-month high of $10.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.96. The company has a market capitalization of $95.02 million, a P/E ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.31.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Armata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted bacteriophage therapeutics for the treatment of antibiotic-resistant infections worldwide. It develops its products using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. The company's product candidates include AP-SA02 for the treatment of Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia; AP-PA02 for the treatment of Pseudomonas aeruginosa; and AP-PA03 for the treatment of pneumonia.

