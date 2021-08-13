ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 177.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,218 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,614 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 1.3% of ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 63.8% during the second quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Newfound Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 77.8% during the first quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 19.2% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roth Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter worth about $118,000. 65.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Bank of America raised their price target on Microsoft from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $288.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.26.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $289.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $196.25 and a 1 year high of $291.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $274.72.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

