Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $124.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Arrow’s second-quarter results reflected robust demand for software, cloud and security solutions, and efficient supply-chain management. Strong performance of Global Components in Asia Pacific was a major boost to the top line. Strong momentum in infrastructure software, next-generation hardware and hybrid cloud architectures is encouraging as well. Continued focus on boosting IoT capabilities is helping it expand in newer markets and gain customers. Arrow’s core strength of providing best-in-class services and easy-to-acquire technologies will bolster its growth in the future. However, a highly leveraged balance sheet is discouraging. Moreover, currency headwinds are a risk as majority of revenues come from outside the U.S. Intensifying competition is also a concern. Moreover, the stock has underperformed the industry in the past year.”

Shares of ARW opened at $117.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.44. Arrow Electronics has a twelve month low of $74.35 and a twelve month high of $124.76.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Arrow Electronics will post 11.91 EPS for the current year.

Arrow Electronics declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Gail Hamilton sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.22, for a total value of $345,738.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 101 shares in the company, valued at $12,041.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Long sold 55,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.59, for a total value of $6,709,386.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,293,947.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,886 shares of company stock worth $7,953,638. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARW. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Arrow Electronics by 3.3% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 757,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,247,000 after buying an additional 12,901 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 1,873.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 7,137 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,559,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

