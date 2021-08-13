Ascendant Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASDRF) Short Interest Update

Ascendant Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASDRF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 87.0% from the July 15th total of 21,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Ascendant Resources stock remained flat at $$0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday. 5,645 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,946. Ascendant Resources has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.19.

About Ascendant Resources

Ascendant Resources Inc, a mining company, explores for and develops mineral properties. The company explores for zinc, copper, lead, tin, silver, gold, and other metals. It holds interest in the Lagoa Salgada volcanogenic massive sulphide project, which covers an area of 10,700 hectares located on the Iberian Pyrite Belt in Portugal.

