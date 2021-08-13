Ascential (LON:ASCL) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Ascential (LON:ASCL) in a research note published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ASCL. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Ascential from GBX 485 ($6.34) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Liberum Capital boosted their price target on shares of Ascential from GBX 410 ($5.36) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ascential from GBX 415 ($5.42) to GBX 450 ($5.88) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 430 ($5.62) price target on shares of Ascential in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 445 ($5.81).

Ascential stock opened at GBX 428.80 ($5.60) on Tuesday. Ascential has a 1-year low of GBX 258.20 ($3.37) and a 1-year high of GBX 456.80 ($5.97). The stock has a market cap of £1.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.39, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 415.37.

In related news, insider Paul Harrison bought 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 426 ($5.57) per share, for a total transaction of £24,708 ($32,281.16).

Ascential Company Profile

Ascential plc provides business-to-business information services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Product Design, Marketing, Sales, and Built Environment and Policy.

