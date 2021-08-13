Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) Shares Acquired by Penbrook Management LLC

Penbrook Management LLC grew its position in Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 289,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,680 shares during the quarter. Aspen Group comprises approximately 1.1% of Penbrook Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Penbrook Management LLC owned approximately 1.16% of Aspen Group worth $1,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Group by 36.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Group by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Group by 157.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 20,350 shares during the period. 54.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aspen Group alerts:

ASPU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Aspen Group in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Aspen Group in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Aspen Group from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aspen Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Aspen Group in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.79.

In other news, CEO Michael Mathews purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.77 per share, for a total transaction of $57,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 892,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,152,298.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Group stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,603. Aspen Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.70 and a fifty-two week high of $13.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.39. The company has a market capitalization of $151.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.07 and a beta of 0.66.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. Aspen Group had a negative return on equity of 16.57% and a negative net margin of 15.40%. The company had revenue of $19.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.70 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Aspen Group, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aspen Group

Aspen Group, Inc, an education technology company, provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing and health sciences, business and technology, arts and sciences, education, and professional and extended studies.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.