Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 45.30% and a return on equity of 55.65%.

AZPN traded up $1.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $127.41. 2,627 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 530,994. The company has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.46, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $142.17. Aspen Technology has a 1 year low of $108.15 and a 1 year high of $162.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a current ratio of 5.42.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AZPN shares. Benchmark downgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aspen Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.57.

In other Aspen Technology news, CEO Antonio J. Pietri sold 48,030 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total value of $6,631,021.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,395,282.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP John Hague sold 550 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.68, for a total transaction of $80,124.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 75,021 shares of company stock valued at $10,480,928 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

