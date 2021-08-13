Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 45.30% and a return on equity of 55.65%.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZPN traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $127.41. 2,627 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 530,994. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.17. The company has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.46, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Aspen Technology has a 52 week low of $108.15 and a 52 week high of $162.56.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AZPN shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Aspen Technology from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark lowered Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Aspen Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.57.

In other news, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 8,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total value of $1,253,984.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,483,773.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Antonio J. Pietri sold 48,030 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total value of $6,631,021.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 285,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,395,282.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,021 shares of company stock valued at $10,480,928. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

