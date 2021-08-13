Aspen Technology’s (AZPN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at William Blair

William Blair restated their buy rating on shares of Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $144.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $125.87 on Thursday. Aspen Technology has a 12 month low of $108.15 and a 12 month high of $162.56. The company has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 37.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $142.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a current ratio of 5.42.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.06. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 55.65% and a net margin of 45.30%. On average, equities analysts predict that Aspen Technology will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 8,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total value of $1,253,984.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,759 shares in the company, valued at $2,483,773.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP F G. Hammond sold 3,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total transaction of $462,387.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,021 shares of company stock worth $10,480,928. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 6.8% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 25,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the second quarter valued at about $3,177,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the first quarter valued at about $3,363,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the first quarter valued at about $295,000. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 37.0% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 588,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,963,000 after buying an additional 159,119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

