Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aspira Women’s Health had a negative net margin of 408.34% and a negative return on equity of 95.96%.

Shares of AWH stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.00. The stock had a trading volume of 685,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,083. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.13. The company has a current ratio of 9.98, a quick ratio of 9.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $447.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 3.10. Aspira Women’s Health has a 1-year low of $2.47 and a 1-year high of $10.54.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AWH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aspira Women’s Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aspira Women’s Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.88.

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians to diagnose, treat, and enhance gynecologic health outcomes for women in the United States. It provides OVA1, Overa, and Ova1PLUS to detect the risk of ovarian malignancy.

