Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.868-$11.263 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages recently commented on AIZ. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Assurant from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Assurant in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set a buy rating and a $207.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Assurant in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $152.41 price target on the stock.

Get Assurant alerts:

Shares of Assurant stock opened at $165.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.65. Assurant has a 52 week low of $116.11 and a 52 week high of $166.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $157.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.50. Assurant had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 4.74%. Equities analysts expect that Assurant will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.59%.

Assurant announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $900.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 9.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, COO Gene Mergelmeyer sold 40,647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.38, for a total transaction of $6,478,318.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Lonergan sold 721 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.93, for a total value of $117,472.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,875,062.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 49,071 shares of company stock valued at $7,836,360. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

Recommended Story: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.