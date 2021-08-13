AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) in a report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price target on AstraZeneca and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 9,950 ($130.00) target price on AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group set a GBX 9,200 ($120.20) target price on AstraZeneca in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 9,500 ($124.12) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 9,401.67 ($122.83).

Shares of LON AZN opened at GBX 8,363 ($109.26) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.47, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of £129.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 8,400.06. AstraZeneca has a fifty-two week low of GBX 6,736 ($88.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 8,848 ($115.60).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 64.80 ($0.85) per share. This represents a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.37%.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

