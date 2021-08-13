Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. Invests $1.49 Million in Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV)

Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 24,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,000. Verve Therapeutics comprises approximately 1.0% of Asymmetry Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Separately, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $375,000.

Get Verve Therapeutics alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Verve Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Verve Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Verve Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Verve Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company.

VERV traded up $2.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.09. The stock had a trading volume of 6,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,269. Verve Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.50 and a 1-year high of $73.80.

Verve Therapeutics Profile

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VERV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV).

Receive News & Ratings for Verve Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verve Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.