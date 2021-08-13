Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. Sells 14,240 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. cut its position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,943 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 14,240 shares during the quarter. Insulet comprises about 5.5% of Asymmetry Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Insulet were worth $7,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PODD. Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in shares of Insulet by 114.3% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,035,964 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $270,304,000 after acquiring an additional 552,435 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its position in Insulet by 169.7% in the first quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 716,255 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $186,885,000 after purchasing an additional 450,706 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in Insulet in the first quarter valued at $99,330,000. FIL Ltd bought a new position in Insulet in the first quarter valued at $72,965,000. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its position in Insulet by 754.5% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 210,994 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $55,052,000 after purchasing an additional 186,301 shares in the last quarter.

In other Insulet news, COO Charles Alpuche sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.67, for a total value of $499,073.00. Also, Director Sally Crawford sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.07, for a total transaction of $2,690,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,306 shares in the company, valued at $5,463,735.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Insulet stock traded up $3.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $284.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,765. Insulet Co. has a 1-year low of $197.08 and a 1-year high of $306.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a current ratio of 6.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $276.98. The company has a market capitalization of $19.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,164.23 and a beta of 0.65.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PODD. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Insulet from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Insulet in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.31.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

