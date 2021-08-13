Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) Announces Earnings Results

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Atea Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $3.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,837,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,056. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion and a P/E ratio of -54.25. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $18.72 and a 12 month high of $94.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.83.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AVIR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from $82.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atea Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.25.

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

