Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) Price Target Cut to $7.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) had its price objective decreased by DA Davidson from $42.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ATER. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Aterian from $36.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aterian from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on shares of Aterian from $30.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Aterian in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of Aterian from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.30.

Get Aterian alerts:

NASDAQ:ATER opened at $4.44 on Tuesday. Aterian has a 1 year low of $3.97 and a 1 year high of $48.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $158.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 4.21.

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.18. Aterian had a negative net margin of 62.75% and a negative return on equity of 108.98%. Equities analysts anticipate that Aterian will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATER. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Aterian during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Aterian during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Aterian during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Aterian during the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Aterian in the second quarter worth about $129,000. 20.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aterian Company Profile

Aterian, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in North America and internationally. It provides Artificial Intelligence Mohawk e-Commerce Engine, a software technology platform, which uses machine learning, natural language processing, and data analytics to design, develop, market, and sell products.

Featured Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Aterian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aterian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.