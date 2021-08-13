Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Athersys’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.05). Athersys posted earnings of ($0.11) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Athersys will report full year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.27). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to $0.91. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Athersys.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Athersys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In related news, EVP John J. Harrington sold 20,767 shares of Athersys stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total value of $32,188.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 805,728 shares in the company, valued at $1,248,878.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Athersys in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Athersys by 12.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,809,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,486,000 after acquiring an additional 421,908 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Athersys by 23.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 130,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 25,208 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Athersys in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Athersys by 1.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,277,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,559,000 after acquiring an additional 138,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATHX stock opened at $1.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.11 million, a PE ratio of -3.73 and a beta of -1.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.53. Athersys has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $3.03.

Athersys Company Profile

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

