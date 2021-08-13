ATS Automation Tooling Systems (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) Price Target Raised to C$52.00 at Scotiabank

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$44.00 to C$52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on ATSAF. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$41.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$33.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.50.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems stock traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.21. 2,407 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,662. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a 12-month low of $12.02 and a 12-month high of $35.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.82.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems, Inc engages in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems. It offers custom automation, repeat automation, automation products, and value-added services, including pre-automation and after-sales services to life sciences, chemicals, consumer products, electronics, food, beverage, transportation, energy, and oil and gas market.

