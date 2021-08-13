Auctus (AUC) Market Capitalization Hits $4.79 Million

Auctus (CURRENCY:AUC) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. Auctus has a total market capitalization of $4.79 million and $56,317.00 worth of Auctus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Auctus coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0885 or 0.00000186 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Auctus has traded 31.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Auctus alerts:

Solana (SOL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.05 or 0.00092580 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.46 or 0.00057707 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003128 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00015158 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $422.34 or 0.00887619 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.96 or 0.00105002 BTC.

About Auctus

Auctus is a PoC coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Auctus’ total supply is 65,829,631 coins and its circulating supply is 54,126,990 coins. Auctus’ official Twitter account is @AuctusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Auctus is /r/AuctusProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Auctus is auctus.org . Auctus’ official message board is blog.auctus.org

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2020 Auctus has shifted all efforts to develop new on-chain applications instead of focusing on previous products developed. Auctus is shifting focus to DeFi. Auctus is now a decentralized options protocol. Users can mint call and put options for different markets at different strike prices, and trade options in a trustless and decentralized manner without having to rely on any third party. Each option series is integrated through an ACOToken contract, which is ERC20-compliant, making options transferable, fungible, and ready for further DeFi integrations. To ensure top-notch security, Auctus protocol smart contracts were audited by Open Zeppelin and have undergone rigorous internal testing. Auctus currently offers an options DEX, options AMM, OTC options, and automated options vault strategies. AUC is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Auctus' platform. “

Auctus Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auctus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Auctus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Auctus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Auctus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Auctus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.