Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp Grows Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 76,211 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up approximately 1.4% of Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Usca Ria LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 11.6% in the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 504,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,757,000 after buying an additional 52,362 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 358,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,981,000 after buying an additional 7,005 shares during the period. Cito Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 59.6% in the first quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 38,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,461,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,950,000 after buying an additional 40,497 shares during the period. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.5% in the first quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 233,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,454,000 after buying an additional 5,682 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

PFE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Pfizer from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.62.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $107,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,889.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,059,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,630,844. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.11. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $48.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.74.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 23.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.27%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

Read More: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.