Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp Has $315,000 Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,231 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Walmart were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 552.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,467,726 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $742,681,000 after purchasing an additional 4,629,480 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 136.6% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,096,897 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $527,969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364,971 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 33.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,236,108 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,118,711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046,720 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 24.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,497,889 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $746,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 39.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,822,254 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $519,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.42, for a total transaction of $1,324,365.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,565,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,521,719.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,362,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.30, for a total transaction of $184,299,030.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,217,347 shares in the company, valued at $435,307,049.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,601,353 shares of company stock valued at $3,980,362,292 in the last 90 days. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Walmart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.48.

WMT traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $149.51. 165,614 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,326,050. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.28 and a 1-year high of $153.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $141.03. The company has a market capitalization of $418.95 billion, a PE ratio of 34.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The business had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

