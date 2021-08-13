Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp Increases Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Deere & Company accounts for 3.3% of Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $6,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DE. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $260,555,000. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 635.3% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 770,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $288,346,000 after acquiring an additional 665,877 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,662,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $995,972,000 after acquiring an additional 522,637 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 103.2% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 461,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $172,759,000 after acquiring an additional 234,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 958,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $358,794,000 after acquiring an additional 202,605 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $385.96. The company had a trading volume of 17,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,723,886. The company has a market cap of $120.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.29. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $188.43 and a 1 year high of $400.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $351.98.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.24. The company had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.27 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 33.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 17.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.43%.

DE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $405.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $389.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $427.00 to $439.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.23.

In other Deere & Company news, Director Tami A. Erwin purchased 275 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $359.61 per share, for a total transaction of $98,892.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total transaction of $14,124,377.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,348,217.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

