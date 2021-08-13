Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) versus TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) Head-To-Head Comparison

Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) and TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Aurora Mobile alerts:

15.1% of Aurora Mobile shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.5% of TrueCar shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of TrueCar shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Aurora Mobile and TrueCar’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aurora Mobile $72.28 million 3.58 -$34.49 million ($0.21) -10.48 TrueCar $278.68 million 1.37 $76.54 million ($0.19) -21.05

TrueCar has higher revenue and earnings than Aurora Mobile. TrueCar is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aurora Mobile, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Aurora Mobile and TrueCar, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aurora Mobile 0 0 2 0 3.00 TrueCar 0 2 3 0 2.60

Aurora Mobile presently has a consensus price target of $6.50, suggesting a potential upside of 195.45%. TrueCar has a consensus price target of $6.05, suggesting a potential upside of 51.25%. Given Aurora Mobile’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Aurora Mobile is more favorable than TrueCar.

Profitability

This table compares Aurora Mobile and TrueCar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aurora Mobile -51.35% -44.29% -19.60% TrueCar 29.72% -2.40% -1.98%

Risk and Volatility

Aurora Mobile has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TrueCar has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

TrueCar beats Aurora Mobile on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aurora Mobile

Aurora Mobile Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile developer service provider in China. The company provides push notification, one-click verification, and APP traffic monetization services. Its vertical applications have expanded to market intelligence, financial risk management, and location-based intelligence, empowering various industries to improve productivity and optimize decision-making. The company also provides application programming interfaces that create connectivity and automate the process of message exchange between the mobile apps and its backend network; and an interactive web-based service dashboard that allows app developers to utilize and monitor its services through controls on an ongoing basis. It primarily serves mobile app developers in a range of industries, such as media, entertainment, gaming, financial services, tourism, ecommerce, education, and healthcare. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

About TrueCar

TrueCar, Inc. engages in the operation of data-driven online platform which provides dealers and automakers with automobile information. It provides pricing transparency about what other people paid for their cars. The company products include Used Cars for Sale, Sell My Car, Local Pricing, and Lease a Car. The company was founded by Thomas Taira, James Nguyen, Scott Painter, and Bernard Brenner in February 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.