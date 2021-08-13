Aurubis (ETR:NDA) Given a €90.00 Price Target at DZ Bank

DZ Bank set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on Aurubis (ETR:NDA) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

NDA has been the topic of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on Aurubis and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Baader Bank set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on Aurubis in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Nord/LB set a €92.00 ($108.24) price target on Aurubis in a report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on Aurubis in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on Aurubis in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aurubis currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €77.28 ($90.91).

Shares of ETR NDA opened at €75.18 ($88.45) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.41, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 2.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €81.13. Aurubis has a fifty-two week low of €54.72 ($64.38) and a fifty-two week high of €87.74 ($103.22). The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.78.

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, and organic and inorganic metal-bearing recycling materials, and industrial residues to produce metals. The company produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; a range of materials in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, as well as prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

