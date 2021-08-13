Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 25.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 802 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CMH Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $390,000. Invst LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Invst LLC now owns 84,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,491,000 after purchasing an additional 6,266 shares during the period. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 103,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,938,000 after purchasing an additional 8,440 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $248,000.

iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $146.24 on Friday. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $133.19 and a 52 week high of $167.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $145.90.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.182 dividend. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

