Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Raises Stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in British American Tobacco by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 23,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BTI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

NYSE BTI opened at $37.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $79.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a twelve month low of $31.60 and a twelve month high of $41.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.71.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

