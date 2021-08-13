Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Sells 72 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. decreased its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management in the first quarter worth about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 74.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $146.70 price target (down previously from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.06.

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $150.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.11 and a 12 month high of $150.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.20 billion, a PE ratio of 39.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $143.24.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. Waste Management had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Victoria M. Holt sold 604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.91, for a total value of $88,733.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 28,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.61, for a total transaction of $4,175,495.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 166,313 shares of company stock valued at $23,613,039. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.