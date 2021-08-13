Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Takes Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,850 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in JD.com by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,149 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,289 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 35,741 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,676 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 5,863 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on JD.com from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on JD.com from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. JD.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:JD opened at $70.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $94.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.74. JD.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.94 and a 12-month high of $108.29.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The information services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $2.24. The firm had revenue of $203.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.05 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 6.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

