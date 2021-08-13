Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $2.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.12% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Auto Trader Group plc provides digital automotive marketplace. It offers buy and sell of vehicles, such as cars, trucks and vans. Auto Trader Group plc is headquartered in Manchester, United Kingdom. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ATDRY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Monday, July 26th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Friday, June 11th. Oddo Bhf assumed coverage on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.50.

OTCMKTS:ATDRY opened at $2.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.25 and a beta of 0.80. Auto Trader Group has a one year low of $1.71 and a one year high of $2.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.25.

Auto Trader Group Company Profile

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

