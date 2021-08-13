Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Citigroup currently has $220.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $212.00.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ADP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $189.79.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

NASDAQ ADP opened at $214.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.41. Automatic Data Processing has a one year low of $127.31 and a one year high of $217.15.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 17.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 61.79%.

In related news, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 4,583 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $916,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Alexander Quevedo sold 950 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total value of $198,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,961 shares of company stock valued at $1,605,844. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 232.0% in the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Further Reading: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.