Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.98 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) will report sales of $1.98 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Avery Dennison’s earnings. Avery Dennison posted sales of $1.73 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avery Dennison will report full-year sales of $8.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.16 billion to $8.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $8.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.37 billion to $8.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Avery Dennison.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.18. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 48.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AVY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Avery Dennison from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.73.

Shares of AVY stock traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $216.02. 243,706 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 528,635. Avery Dennison has a 12 month low of $112.21 and a 12 month high of $226.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $210.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is 38.31%.

In other news, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.11, for a total transaction of $316,259.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,302,357.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVY. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 83.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

