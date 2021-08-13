Avista (NYSE:AVA) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Avista (NYSE:AVA) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.030-$2.230 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.290. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Avista also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.960-$2.160 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on AVA. Williams Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Avista in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avista from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Avista has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.00.

Shares of NYSE:AVA traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.75. The stock had a trading volume of 220,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,033. Avista has a 52 week low of $32.26 and a 52 week high of $49.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.62.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.06). Avista had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 7.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avista will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.423 dividend. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.95%.

In related news, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total value of $451,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 136,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,165,409.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kristianne Blake sold 9,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total transaction of $441,341.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,886.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,975 shares of company stock valued at $944,551 in the last quarter. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

