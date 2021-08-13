Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.27 EPS

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Avnet had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.87%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS.

Shares of AVT stock opened at $41.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.53. Avnet has a one year low of $24.30 and a one year high of $45.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Avnet’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AVT. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Avnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered Avnet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital raised Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Avnet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.80.

In other Avnet news, insider Kenneth A. Jacobson sold 5,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total value of $239,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Ken E. Arnold sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total value of $156,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Avnet stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 27,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,000. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

