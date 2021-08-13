AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Shares Sold by Beck Mack & Oliver LLC

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC reduced its holdings in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,185 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,950 shares during the quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC owned 0.13% of AXIS Capital worth $5,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in AXIS Capital by 2,626.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital during the first quarter worth $122,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of AXIS Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $153,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 1,488.4% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AXIS Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AXS traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.33. 2,265 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 405,299. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.88. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $42.17 and a 1-year high of $58.61.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 5.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on AXIS Capital from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AXIS Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised AXIS Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. AXIS Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.75.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

