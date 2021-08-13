AXS Investments LLC Buys New Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 83,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,207,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 671.5% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 66.7% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on PLTR. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.11.

PLTR stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,583,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,926,359. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $46.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.42. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.90 and a twelve month high of $45.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Equities analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 11,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total transaction of $242,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,214,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,854,649.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total value of $13,194,075.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,070,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,084,525.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,047,688 shares of company stock worth $186,042,777. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

