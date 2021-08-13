AXS Investments LLC Has $13.28 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

AXS Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 46.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,440 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 4.0% of AXS Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 41.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,776,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% in the second quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 31,433 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $76,753,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% in the second quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 282 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Tuttle Tactical Management boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 442.9% in the second quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 532 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, Welch Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.8% in the second quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,895,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,821.21.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded up $5.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2,749.32. 31,569 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,577,221. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2,543.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,402.15 and a 52-week high of $2,765.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.13 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

