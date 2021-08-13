AXS Investments LLC Lowers Stock Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

AXS Investments LLC reduced its stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 24.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,859 shares during the quarter. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OKTA. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in Okta by 633.3% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in shares of Okta during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Okta by 51.9% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Okta during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Okta by 29.9% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Okta alerts:

Several research firms have commented on OKTA. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price target on the stock. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Okta from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.91.

Okta stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $236.20. The stock had a trading volume of 16,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,731,098. The firm has a market cap of $31.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.38 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $239.48. Okta, Inc. has a one year low of $185.05 and a one year high of $294.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.76.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $251.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.56 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.18% and a negative return on equity of 30.90%. On average, analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -2.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 1,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.37, for a total transaction of $366,326.80. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,058.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brett Tighe sold 1,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.37, for a total transaction of $287,700.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,174,115.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 140,400 shares of company stock valued at $34,074,440. 9.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.