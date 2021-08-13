AXS Investments LLC Purchases 1,771 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

AXS Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,376 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the quarter. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $2,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANSS. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ANSYS in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 54.7% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 82 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in ANSYS in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 54.1% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 94 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in ANSYS in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on ANSYS from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on ANSYS from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on ANSYS from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ANSYS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $349.11.

ANSS traded down $1.46 on Friday, reaching $361.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,287. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $292.79 and a fifty-two week high of $413.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $351.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market cap of $31.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.23.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $452.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.34 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 25.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 63,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.07, for a total transaction of $23,200,724.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 65,351 shares of company stock valued at $23,756,925. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

