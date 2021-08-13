AXS Investments LLC Sells 10,719 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

AXS Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,975 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 10,719 shares during the quarter. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 935.9% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 404 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 322.3% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTSH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. HSBC upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Cognizant Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.88.

In related news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,858 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total value of $417,089.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,117,496. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,031 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total value of $73,036.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,200,409.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,785 shares of company stock valued at $904,731. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.60. 93,092 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,439,954. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.48. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $65.04 and a 12 month high of $82.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 9.65%. Equities analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 28.07%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

