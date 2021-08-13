B. Riley Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS)

Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Fidus Investment in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 9th. B. Riley analyst S. Sherbetchyan now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.35. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Fidus Investment’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on FDUS. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Fidus Investment from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Fidus Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.50 to $19.00 in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Fidus Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidus Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Fidus Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fidus Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.17.

NASDAQ FDUS opened at $17.81 on Wednesday. Fidus Investment has a 52 week low of $9.28 and a 52 week high of $18.00. The firm has a market cap of $435.22 million, a PE ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.14.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 97.58% and a return on equity of 10.19%.

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. Fidus Investment’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FDUS. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Fidus Investment by 199.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 340,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,466,000 after purchasing an additional 227,143 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Fidus Investment by 330.0% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,899 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 9,899 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fidus Investment during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Fidus Investment by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 28,045 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Fidus Investment during the 1st quarter worth $326,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.98% of the company’s stock.

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

